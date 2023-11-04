“Why not just thank me for helping you?” - Chael Sonnen schools fan in debate over whether the UFC “created MMA”

Chael Sonnen is undoubtedly among the most popular figures in combat sports and is widely known for his outspoken personality. 'The American Gangster' recently engaged in a heated debate with a fan on social media over whether the UFC should be credited for creating the sport of mixed martial arts.

For context, Sonnen initially reacted to a post seemingly celebrating the newest developments in the UFC's anti-trust lawsuit. The class-action lawsuit is expected to go to trial next year and recently saw an uptick in case activity. The suit has been filed by a group of fighters who are suing the promotion for "anti-competitive business practices" between 2011 and 2016.

Responding to a tweet lauding the lawsuit, Chael Sonnen implied that the UFC "created" the sport of MMA and claimed that understanding that would help fans understand the business of fight promotion.

Unhappy with Sonnen's argument, one fan (@OGICEY) asked how it was possible for states to outlaw MMA before it was "created" by the UFC. Sonnen fired back by pointing out that 'Mixed Martial Arts' became a legal term in Nevada in 2001. He added that many states that didn't have sanctioning bodies simply registered the sport as "banned."

Following this exchange, the two continued their back and forth until the fan pointed out how the same commissions recognized the sport before banning it a decade before the UFC came around. Chael Sonnen dismissed the fans' point and responded:

"False. Let’s use your own examples. I believe you said Gene LeBell and Bruce Lee? You will find no commission that has either registered or recognized. You made that up. Anything else before I turn in?... Ya made up a silly claim. Why not just thank me for helping you?"

Chael Sonnen asks questions about the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout. The UFC alum asked why the highly anticipated fight didn't have a specific weight class finalized.

Conor McGregor is set to return to action after an extended hiatus after his leg fracture against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman returned to the spotlight earlier this year as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler and has even submitted his test samples to USADA.

The two coaches are expected to clash early next year. However, it seems Chael Sonnen has some doubts about the bout materializing. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"Never in history have we had a fight where we don’t have a weight class. That simply does not happen... It still hasn’t been stated if Conor McGregor is going to 170 or 155 or do a catchweight... I’m just sharing with you this is getting a little weird at this point."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (36:30):