"Why are you kicking me?" - When Khamzat Chimaev tried to wrestle female UFC fighter in a sauna 

Despite being known for his quiet personality away from the octagon, Khamzat Chimaev once showed his rather notorious side.

Back in April 2022, when Chimaev was gearing up to fight Gilbert Burns, UFC women's fighter Tatiana Suarez detailed a rather hilarious interaction with 'Borz'.

The two were training at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas when the UFC middleweight tried to wrestle with her.

Tatiana Suarez recalled how Khamzat Chimaev randomly used to kick her and said (H/T Mirror):

"I think he's obviously amazing, extremely crazy. He just comes up and kicks me randomly I'm like 'what is going on why are you kicking me?!' He's a little nuts but maybe that's why he's so good. I'm very impressed by him and he's a very big welterweight."

Furthermore, Suarez recalled how Chimaev was once trying to wrestle her in the sauna. She said:

"He just comes and kicks me like shin to shin, we don't even have shinpads on. The other day he was trying to wrestle me in the sauna, I was like 'dude, what's happening?! Let's not do this right here'."

Dricus Du Plessis warns Khamzat Chimaev that his style won't work against him

Dricus Du Plessis is set to take on Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January. The South African looked certain to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 for the middleweight championship. However, he missed his chance because of an injury.

Sean Strickland replaced Dricus Du Plessis and managed to beat Israel Adesanya. Thereafter, Dana White claimed that the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman will be given a shot at the title next. However, fortune worked out well for Du Plessis as Chimaev ended up picking an injury which made him unavailable for a fight in January.

As a result, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland was booked for the middleweight championship. Ahead of his fight, Du Plessis sat down for an interview with James Lynch.

During the interview, the South African broke down a potential clash against Chimaev and stated:

"I don't think [Chimaev] realizes the power difference between 170 and 185. In terms of style, he tries to outpower everybody he fights, because he wants to show how strong he is. If he fights me and he fights that way, he's going to find out what strength really feels like."

Watch the video below from 19:15: