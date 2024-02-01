Why did Roman Dolidze get suspended even before he could make his UFC debut? Looking back at the middleweight fighter's drug fail

Roman Dolidze signed with the UFC in the first half of 2019 and was booked for his debut twice. However, he withdrew from both bouts due to unknown reasons. A few months later, the Georgian native tested positive for banned substances and was handed a one-year suspension by USADA.

Per the UFC's drug-testing agency, 'The Caucasian' tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolites M1 and M2. His system also showed long-term metabolites of dehydrochlormethlytestosterone (DHCMT), 4-chloro-18-nor-17β-hydroxymethyl, 17α-methyl-5α-androst-13-en-3α-ol (M3).

In an official statement, USADA clarified that Clomiphene was a 'Specified Substance' registered under Hormone and Metabolic Modulators. Meanwhile, DHCMT was a non-specified anabolic substance. Both are banned under UFC anti-doping rules based on the WADA prohibited list.

The official statement also revealed that Dolidze came clean as soon as his test was flagged and cooperated with the agency's investigation wholeheartedly. He submitted detailed evidence of his substance use before entering the testing pool and subsequently received a retroactive suspension sentence.

While his test turned out positive in August 2019, the UFC fighter was eligible to return to competition in March 2020, one year after his test date. Dolidze ultimately made his promotional debut against Khadis Ibragimov at UFC Fight Island 2 in July 2020. He won the fight via first-round knockout.

Roman Dolidze on why he doesn't keep tabs on divisional rankings

Roman Dolidze is set to go up against Nassourdine Imavov in a middleweight battle at UFC Vegas 85 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas this weekend. Ahead of his next outing, Dolidze explained why he doesn't keep an eye on rankings and how they don't really matter for potential title shots.

During a UFC Vegas 85 media day interview, 'The Caucasian' was asked about going up the rankings with a win over Imavov and how that might increase his chances of getting a championship opportunity. He stated that he doesn't think official rankings matter and said:

"If you remember how Sean [Strickland] got his title shot, he fought Nassourdine after he fought some guy outside the top 15, and he got a title shot. That’s why I don’t like to make predictions and conversations like this."

He continued:

"It will be what it will be. I’m ready for anything... In this organization, the rankings nowadays don’t do nothing. Look at Khamzat [Chimaev]. Why is he in the top 15? Who did he fight?

