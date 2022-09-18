Why was Ronda Rousey included in UFC's Hispanic Heritage video?

Many fans were confused when former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was featured in the Latino Heritage Month video showcased at UFC Vegas 60.

UFC @ufc UFC commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating our athletes & fans representing U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities & other Spanish speaking countries around the world. We are proud to acknowledge the influence that Hispanic and Latino culture has played in UFC. UFC commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating our athletes & fans representing U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities & other Spanish speaking countries around the world. We are proud to acknowledge the influence that Hispanic and Latino culture has played in UFC. https://t.co/wnty6bzujK

However, a lesser known fact is that 'Rowdy' is half Latino. In a 2017 interview with Fox News Latino, the former champion revealed that she was half Venezuelan. Furthermore, Rousey stated that she had always been ostracized for not looking the part:

"I’m half Venezuelan; I’m just as Venezuelan as Maria is.... And when I was younger and we went to a Catholic school that was like 99.9% Latino I was really an outcast there. I had so much trouble learning to speak English that I never learned how to speak Spanish. I didn’t learn to speak coherently in English until I was around six years old. So I didn’t look it, I didn’t speak it and I was kind of ostracized from that community a little bit. I think it’s so cool that now people are starting to recognize that, yes, this is my heritage, this is where our family comes from. I’m glad to be getting a lot more acceptance as really being a Latina even though I don’t look like it."

According to a report by brobible, Ronda Rousey's grandfather is Venezuelan, which is where she gets her Latino heritage from.

When Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to take an immersion course in spanish

Even though the former bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey is half Venezuelan, she never got a chance to sharpen her Spanish skills while she was a child.

In a 2015 interview with MMAHEAT, the Olympian stated that she wanted to take an immersion course to finally become bi-lingual. Rousey also revealed that her inability to fluently speak Spanish has made her the 'gringo' of her family:

"My mom was just talking last night about going and doing like an immersion thing next summer because I had soo much trouble speaking in general, you know. Like my sisters learned Spanish but I didn't and my mom speaks fluently but I don't. I would like to do something like that, I wish I was bilingual damn! It seems soo cool... So hopefully I can learn and ... when I go to my family reunion be able to talk to people... I'm like the gringo of the family. When I show up, they are like, how did you happen."

Watch Ronda Rousey talk about wanting to learn Spanish below:

Since taking a step back from MMA in 2016, 'Rowdy' is now one of the top stars in the pro-wrestling sphere. The 35-year-old is currently signed to WWE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far