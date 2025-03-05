“Why not run it back” - Joshua Pacio is open to fourth showdown with Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio isn't the type to stress over what's coming next. He has a 'why not?' attitude when it comes to challenges, whether that's aiming for two-division glory or reopening the supposedly closed book of his rivalry with Jarred Brooks.

Speaking with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan, Pacio spoke about the possibility of facing Jarred Brooks for the fourth time despite the conclusive nature of their recent fight. He said:

"I've read Jarred's post about his idea of climbing up the ranks again, fight one or two more. And if he wins those, why not run it back? I mean, I'll fight whoever. Chatri said 'just tell me when you're ready.'"

For now the Lions Nation MMA representative is in no rush. But if Brooks gets a couple of wins in and earns another shot at strawweight gold, Joshua Pacio is more tha happy to redo their match.

Joshua Pacio systematically breaks down his come-from-behind victory over Jarred Brooks: "That's how it went"

On ONE 171 last month, Joshua Pacio successfully unified the strawweight belts and officially became the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion. This victory came by way of TKO in the second round.

Given Jarred Brooks' durability, Pacio expected to go the whole five rounds, but his fight IQ and real-time adjustments led to an early finish.

"In the second round, that's where I said I'll keep my distance," Pacio said. "I hit a push kick, and I was not just listening to my corner, I was listening to his also."

In addition to listening, there was also an element of prediction for Joshua Pacio:

"I could hear them saying, 'Move Jarred, move!' so I thought about where he would move, and I was right. When he moves and I get to his space, it's either he throws a jab-straight or a kick, and he kicked, and that's how it went."

Watch the full interview to hear the strategy breakdown from the champ himself:

