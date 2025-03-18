Why you should tune in to ONE Championship's massive PPV event this Sunday

It's not every day you'll see the finest martial artists across multiple combat sports gathered in the same arena for one historically massive event. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is indeed every combat sports fan's dream, featuring 14 bouts of pure MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing bliss.

The world's largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship, certainly came up with its most talent-stacked card yet, aptly taking place in the hallowed grounds of Japan's Saitama Super Arena this coming Sunday, March 23.

A total of five world titles will be hanging in the balance on this spectacular night, with a slew of Japanese fighters seeking to make career-defining performances.

For instance, Kana Morimoto will look to unseat Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom from the atomweight kickboxing throne. The same goes for the upset-minded Masaaki Noiri, who will face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

It's youth vs experience when Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao duke it out for the strawweight kickboxing crown.

Meanwhile, repeat or revenge will be the theme of two world title rematches featuring Superlek Kiatmoo9 versus Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification) and Adriano Moraes against Yuya Wakamatsu (flyweight MMA world championship).

And of course, in the main event, we have the long-overdue five-round battle that the whole world wants to see between Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon and 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa.

ONE 172 will also feature the fourth and final installment of the Shinya Aoki vs Eduard Folayang saga, along with the kickboxing debut of John Lineker. Plus, fan favorites Marat Grigorian, Adrian Lee and many more are all scheduled to throw down.

How much is the pay-per-view and how can fans be part of the historic ONE 172 spectacle?

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will air live via global pay-per-view to over 195 countries exclusively at watch.onefc.com. The event will begin at 4 pm JST (Japan Standard Time) on Sunday, March 23, and 3 am ET/12 am PT in other countries.

Follow this link for the local listings in your selected area.

The early bird special, which is valid until 24 hours before the event, is available at $35 USD. Those who purchase the card 24 hours before the event (until it ends) will shell out $40 USD. The post-event video on demand (VOD) will also be available for two weeks after the event for $30 USD.

