Why was UFC Paris fighter Volkan Oezdemir arrested? Here's the current status of the felony charge against him

UFC light heavyweight fighter Volkan Oezdemir is set to return to the octagon against Bogdan Guskov at UFC Paris this weekend. Interestingly, he has had a troublesome past and was arrested back in 2017 on felony charges.

In August 2017, Oezdemir was involved in a bar fight in South Florida. He was charged with second-degree felony battery with great bodily harm. The alleged victim, Kevin Cohen, claimed that the UFC fighter knocked him out and was unconscious for 14 minutes.

If found guilty, he could've been sentenced to up to 15 years in Jail with a bond of $10,000. However, the case was dropped after about a year, in July 2018, when the alleged victim in the case refused to cooperate. As a result, he was cleared of all charges that hung over his head and the overseas bookings he had to face.

Since he isn't a citizen of the United States of America, his passport was also taken from him as a condition of the bail he had received. However, with the charges being cleared, the UFC fighter got his passport back after waiting for nearly a year.

When Volkan Oezdemir recalled meeting footballer Karim Benzema

The former UFC title challenger once had the pleasure of meeting footballing superstar Karim Benzema. The Al Ittihad striker is considered one of this generation's greatest strikers.

Speaking of the same during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA last year, Volkan Oezdemir recalled the instance when he met the French footballer for the first time. Revealing the words of wisdom that were offered by Karim Benzema during their encounter, the UFC star had this to say:

"Always. Always, yeah. He's always on top. You know, when I met him, he talked to me and told me that it's easy to be on top, it's the hardest to stay there. It's something you see within him. He's 34 and he's in the best position that any attacker can dream of, being in Real Madrid. It's a prized position, everybody wants to be in your spot... It's definitely inspiring."

Catch Volkan Oezdemir's comments about Karim Benzema below (3:40):