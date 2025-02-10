"Why is he wearing his wife's jeans" - MMA X reacts as Terrance McKinney slams Kendrick Lamar's attire for diss track at Super Bowl half-time show

Fans gave mixed reactions as UFC fighter Terrance McKinney criticized Kendrick Lamar's clothing choice for the Super Bowl half-time show performance.

McKinney took to X and slammed the rapper for wearing jeans with broad bottoms, writing:

"Rocking bell bottoms jeans is not gangster lmfao, my aunties wore does when I was a jit."

When a fan urged McKinney to let Lamar "rock," McKinney responded:

"Nah that’s inspiring kids the wrong way boondocks call this sh** man lmfao."

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on McKinney's post. While some agreed with McKinney's take and jokingly commented, others criticized McKinney.

One fan wrote:

"My teenager asked why is he wearing his wife's jeans."

Another fan commented:

"My wife said she has the same pants back in 1999."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

McKinney, who competes in the UFC lightweight division, is a prominent name from the MMA community to react to Lamar's attire at the Super Bowl half-time show. 'T Wrecks' is one of the high touted lightweight contenders outside the top 15. He is coming off a first-round TKO win over veteran fighter Damir Hadzovic at the recent UFC Saudi Arabia event that took place on Feb. 1.

Kendrick Lamar takes digs at Drake during his Super Bowl halftime show performance

Kendrick Lamar delivered a star-studded performance that featured celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. Jackson introduced Lamar while dressed in an Uncle Sam costume, and Williams added to the star power with her presence.

During his 15-minute set, Lamar showcased several new songs, with a notable focus on his diss track directed at Drake. This performance came just a week after Lamar won five Grammy Awards for the diss track, titled "Not Like Us."

Over the past summer, he and Drake have engaged in a back-and-forth exchange of diss tracks, and Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance significantly shifted the momentum in his favor.

Interestingly, SZA joined Lamar on stage to perform their songs "Luther" and "All the Stars." SZA was previously in a relationship with Drake.

