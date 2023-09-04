"Why is my wife cutting onions" - Fans get emotional as Jay Park welcomes 'The Korean Zombie' to his concert with his iconic walk-out song

'The Korean Zombie' was recently brought to the stage by Korean rapper Jay Park during one of his concerts.

Chan Sung Jung was recently seen in action against Max Holloway at UFC Singapore. Jung lost the bout via a third-round KO and retired from the sport with a professional record of 17-8. Days after his retirement, his friend Jay Park invited the former UFC star to one of his concerts.

During the show, Park brought out 'The Korean Zombie' to the stage while the crowd sang him a happy retirement song. Take a look at the video below:

Upon seeing the video, fans were left overwhelmed with emotions and flooded the post's comment section with their reactions. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Why is my wife cutting onions at bedtime"

"Became a superstar with out being pushed by the UFC promoting machine"

"Korean zombie fight the beast inside the octagon, but when he come up on stage he look like one of the boy band"

Max Holloway pens a heartfelt message for 'The Korean Zombie'

Max Holloway had the honor of being the last person to share the octagon with Chan Sung Jung. Their bout was filled with action from start to finish, and Jung certainly put on a show for the fans before getting knocked out in the third round.

After the fight, Max Holloway took to Twitter to write a heartfelt retirement message for 'The Korean Zombie'. 'Blessed' expressed deep admiration for Chan Sung Jung and how he conducts himself as a fighter:

"What an honor to share the octagon with you @koreanzombiemm. The man, the myth, the legend. Watching you throughout the years and how you carried yourself in the fight world, with humility and respect. like a true martial artist. The OGs of WEC/UFC. None of these circus acts. You are the last of a dying breed. Thank you for paving the way. Enjoy your retirement, looking forward to your first singing album my brother"

Take a look at Max Holloway's tweet below:

