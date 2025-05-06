Why will Belal Muhammad defy age longer than many other fighters? Laura Sanko answers

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is one of the most dominant fighters inside the UFC today. The 36-year-old won the welterweight title last year when he beat Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

The Chicago native is set for his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. While there have been concerns raised regarding the age of the champion and whether it will slow him down, UFC reporter Laura Sanko thinks it will have no effect on the welterweight champion.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Sanko asserted that Muhammad is a grappling-heavy fighter and age tends to find these wrestlers a bit later in their careers. She said:

"I don't think that we're necessarily going to see a ton of age creep in with Belal anytime soon. Typically when you see that it's in the fast twitch muscle guys, in the reflexes, in their reactions in the pocket, their ability to see things both defensively and offensively. Belal Muhammad is more of a gross motor skill guy."

"He's going to get his hands on you and I mean he puts volume on the feet, his striking looks better than ever. But the reality is where he gets his best work done is in the gross motor skills which is the grappling and the dominating style of pressure. So I think, age tends to find them a little bit later than it does the guys who are relying on their reactions and timing and that's just not something that Belal’s game is built on."

Check out Lauro Sanko's comments below (8:53):

Belal Muhammad throws light on the importance of carrying a Palestine flag

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will return to action against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315. Muhammad described the importance of carrying the Palestine flag and asserted that carrying it helps in shedding light on what is currently taking place in the region. Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said:

"I've just been getting so many messages. People just wanting to know what's happening [in Palestine] just because they see me carrying that flag and wondering it what it means and what it means to me. If you're human, you want to know what's going on there. If you're human and you see it and you ignore it, you're not really human. You don't have a soul."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:42):

