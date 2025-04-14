"Wild style" - Fans marvel at Kongthoranee's systematic mauling of Parsa Aminpour in Bangkok duel

Third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai produced one of his most impressive finishes in ONE Championship against Parsa Aminpour in December 2023.

Ad

A fundamentally sound striker with a durable chin, Kongthoranee showed 'Lord' that the hype around him was warranted, eventually knocking out the Iranian about a minute into the third round.

Rewatch the highlights of their fiery encounter below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans flocked to the comments section to talk about the 28-year-old's destruction of Aminpour, writing:

"Wild style."

"The freaking chin on that guy is crazy 😂"

"I can imagine how powerful those blows are 🤯"

"Man, the clinch is a dangerous place....🔥☠️"

"Nothing to see here but two gladiators risking it all. #Respect 🙌"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

With Kongthoranee having proven he was the real deal in the ONE Friday Fights circuit and landing a six-figure contract to join ONE's main roster, his popularity reached new heights after a split-decision win over former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama this past February.

Ad

Because of the result, many fans want to see them run it back. The rematch will occur at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee holds Nong-O in high regard

Defeating Nong-O is a feat that only a handful of fighters can boast about, but Kongthoranee chose to show him respect following their first meeting.

Ad

Speaking with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in the aftermath of his upset outing against Nong-O, the Sor Sommai product shared:

"I've got huge respect for Nong-O because when he was in his career in Muay Thai, I haven't even started Muay Thai yet."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.