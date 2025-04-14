"Wild style" - Fans marvel at Kongthoranee's systematic mauling of Parsa Aminpour in Bangkok duel

Third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai produced one of his most impressive finishes in ONE Championship against Parsa Aminpour in December 2023.
A fundamentally sound striker with a durable chin, Kongthoranee showed 'Lord' that the hype around him was warranted, eventually knocking out the Iranian about a minute into the third round.
Rewatch the highlights of their fiery encounter below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans flocked to the comments section to talk about the 28-year-old's destruction of Aminpour, writing:
"Wild style."
"The freaking chin on that guy is crazy 😂"
"I can imagine how powerful those blows are 🤯"
"Man, the clinch is a dangerous place....🔥☠️"
"Nothing to see here but two gladiators risking it all. #Respect 🙌"
With Kongthoranee having proven he was the real deal in the ONE Friday Fights circuit and landing a six-figure contract to join ONE's main roster, his popularity reached new heights after a split-decision win over former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama this past February.
Because of the result, many fans want to see them run it back. The rematch will occur at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Kongthoranee holds Nong-O in high regard
Defeating Nong-O is a feat that only a handful of fighters can boast about, but Kongthoranee chose to show him respect following their first meeting.
Speaking with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in the aftermath of his upset outing against Nong-O, the Sor Sommai product shared:
"I've got huge respect for Nong-O because when he was in his career in Muay Thai, I haven't even started Muay Thai yet."
Watch the entire interview below: