"Will always be legendary" - Demetrious Johnson, Superbon, Tawanchai get fans' nods as most iconic ONE Championship KOs

There is no denying that the ONE Championship roster is rife with talented and powerful strikers across all weight classes in the MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing ranks. It has reached a point where fans have varying opinions on what they consider to be the most iconic knockout in ONE's history.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared a graphic on Instagram with this one simple question:

"What's your favorite KO of all time?"

Check out the post below:

Fans eagerly responded in the comments section, writing:

"DJ vs Moraes 2 will always be legendary."

"Superlek KO over Haggerty 🙌"

"Superbon Vs Petrosyan forever 🔥"

"Superbon headkick u can pick 😂"

"DJ vs. Moraes 2 Legend fly knee."

"Tawanchai KO Superbon."

"Soldic's last KO that was crazy."

"Noiri KO Tawanchai."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

All of those picks certainly have their place in ONE's extensive history books, and fans can expect more unforgettable moments in the coming years.

Chatri Sityodtong opens up on the difference between ONE Championship and UFC

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is one of the most driven individuals anyone can come across in their lifetime. His passion for combat sports emerged when he shared the difference between ONE and the UFC in a recent Sky Sports interview.

He said:

"The UFC's focused on MMA, we're focused on all martial arts, all the different disciplines. But the best of the best on the planet, whether it's striking, grappling, or mixed martial arts."

He continued:

"We focus on the ethos of martial arts. I'm a lifelong martial artist as the founder. I've been doing Muay Thai for almost 40 years and Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 14 years or so and I want to represent real, authentic martial arts from the home of martial arts here in Asia."

