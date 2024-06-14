Will fans get a refund for UFC 303 tickets after Conor McGregor's pullout? Here's where Nevada Commission stands on the matter

Dana White recently announced that Conor McGregor will no longer fight Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29 after being forced out due to an injury. White also revealed that an Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka title rematch would headline the event instead.

Additionally, the UFC CEO reported that Jamahal Hill is also out of his co-main event fight against Carlos Ulberg due to injury. The co-main spot would now feature an exciting featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and the fast-rising Diego Lopes. Ulberg will face UFC veteran Anthony Smith instead.

Considering UFC 303 was meant to mark the long-awaited return of MMA's biggest superstar, many were hyped and couldn't wait to book their tickets for a seat at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, this change in line-up caught many fans by surprise.

Fortunately, according to the Nevada Athletic Commission statutes, fans are eligible for a refund if they want one. Veteran MMA reporter Nolan King recently took to X to share some updates regarding UFC 303 and posted a screenshot of the statutes. Point No.2 of NAC statutes chapter 467.255 states:

"If such a change or substitution [Main event] occurs and any patron desires to have the price of the patron’s ticket refunded, the promoter must refund the patron’s money if the patron requests a refund from the promoter within such a period after the promoter publicly announced the change or substitution as the Executive Director deems reasonable."

When Chael Sonnen opined that Conor McGregor would retire if UFC 303 comeback fight fell through

Last week, Chael Sonnen shared his reaction to all the drama surrounding the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. Sonnen took note of the canceled pre-fight press conference in Dublin and opined that if the UFC 303 main event were to fall through, it could signify the Irishman's retirement from MMA.

During an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, the former UFC fighter speculated that McGregor could call it a career if he didn't fight on June 29 and said:

"When this [press conference in Dublin] did get canceled, what does it mean more long term if Conor McGregor does not fight Michael Chandler on June 29th, which I think he’s going to. If he doesn’t, I would go a step further as to tell you that will be the announcement of his retirement.”

