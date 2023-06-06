Joe Rogan is set to miss the UFC 289 pay-per-view event this weekend at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The famous podcaster will be replaced by former UFC lightweight Paul Felder, who has previously filled in for Rogan several times.

Due to his busy schedule of podcasting, standup comedy, and other professional engagements, Rogan has frequently skipped pay-per-view events that take place outside North America. While it's unclear why the 55-year-old is missing out on an event in Canada, the podcaster will surely catch the exciting bouts wherever he is.

Joe Rogan will be the only regular member of the commentary team to skip the Vancouver event. According to reports, Paul Felder will be joined cage-side by longtime play-by-play commentator Jon Anik and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier, who serves as a color commentator. Din Thomas will also join them as a coach-analyst.

Apart from the three commentators, journalist and UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will handle the roving reporter duties. Olivi will also conduct pre-and post-fight interviews while delivering real-time event updates.

UFC 289 event is set to be headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Irene Aldana and Amanda Nunes. In the co-main event, former light champion Charles Oliveira will take on Beneil Dariush in a potential title eliminator.

Joe Rogan has serious reservations over Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC and join the PFL

Joe Rogan recently expressed his disappointment at Francis Ngannou not fighting in the UFC anymore. After leaving the UFC in January, Ngannou announced that he had signed a historic multi-million multi-fight agreement with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

'The Predator's new deal addresses his concerns regarding fair pay for fighters and allows him to pursue his boxing dreams independently. Along with all his opponents getting a guaranteed $2 million, the Cameroonian will also reportedly enter a "strategic partnership" with the PFL, giving him equity and leadership roles within the promotion.

While Ngannou's PFL deal is undoubtedly lucrative, Joe Rogan believes it's a shame he'll never fight UFC heavyweights again.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (#1991), the podcaster claimed he doesn’t see too many viable opponents for him outside of the UFC and stated:

"It’s a big loss in my mind, him going over to the PFL. It bums me out. I understand it. I’m happy he’s going to get paid, I’m happy he’s going to get to box, but I loved watching this guy fight in the UFC. He was a f**king monster... I just don’t know who they’re going to have him fight."

Watch the full episode below:

