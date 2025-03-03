Will Justin Gaethje's knockout loss to Max Holloway impact his rematch against Rafael Fiviez? Ex-UFC veteran answers the burning question

Justin Gaethje is fighting in the co-main card of UFC 313 against Rafael Fiziev after his initial opponent Dan Hooker withdrew from the fight. This rematch comes at a crucial time, as he is looking to regain his confidence after a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Notably, both athletes clashed with each other at UFC 286, which saw Gaethje winning by majority decision.

Ahead of the fight, ex-UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy commented on Gaethje's longevity, questioning how fighters recover after severe knockouts. Hardy pointed out that he adjusted his style in various ways over the years, but the constant buildup of damage could have adverse long-term effects.

Hardy said:

"You look at Justin Gaethje’s early career—he was known as the guy who just went to war. Opponents couldn’t hang with him; they’d get chopped down by his low kicks and knocked out by his heavy hands. His toughness was part of the package. When he came into the UFC, there was an expectation that he’d be the same guy. He almost lost his first fight, and then he lost two on the bounce by just going to war with people. But for me, that’s when his career took the right turn. He became more calculated, using his strikes more effectively rather than just throwing for volume."

"He’s had a few fights where he’s fought very smart, but damage does catch up to you. I don’t know if there’s a point where you immediately become more susceptible to it, but I don’t think Gaethje expects to walk through shots the way he used to. Those first couple of UFC losses were a turning point for him. I don’t think he’s reckless anymore, but that doesn’t mean he won’t feel the effects of his past wars."

Hardy added:

"Fight IQ is important for Justin Gaethje now—staying out of the pocket, not just trading blows. Maybe he’ll even surprise everyone and use his wrestling a bit, but that might be a stretch."

Check out Dan Hardy's comments below (6:53):

Justin Gaethje targets title shot with a statement win over Rafael Fiziev

With lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev’s fight plans changing and Charles Oliveira waiting on the UFC, Justin Gaethje is in a prime spot at lightweight. A dominant win against Rafael Fiziev could push him closer to a title shot.

In a recent discussion with SHAK MMA, Gaethje said:

"Yeah, I think it can be. I think it absolutely can. Timing is such a huge factor here. We saw that with Dustin Poirier fighting Makhachev after I fought him. I think it’s huge. Oliveira is in a tough position after losing to the champion twice. I think Tsarukyan is in a tougher position, pulling out of the fight the day before his last fight. I certainly don’t think they’re going to reward him with a title shot after that."

"Makhachev has stated publicly that he wants Oliveira to fight somebody, and so ultimately, if I go out there and have an amazing performance and get a finish, I don’t see how I can’t be the guy they have to consider," he added.

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (4:44):

