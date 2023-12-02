Will Manny Pacquiao fight again? Bob Arum names potential opponent for 2024 return

Manny Pacquiao vs. Josh Taylor could be on the way for 2024, according to Bob Arum.

'PacMan' is one of the greatest boxers of all time but has been retired since a 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas. Following that defeat in August, he decided to hang up the gloves for good, with many speculating that the move was made for Pacquiao to focus on his political career.

The speculation was correct, as the boxer later made a failed bid for the Presidency. Pacquiao lost badly in the general election and reportedly spent a lot of money on his campaign. Despite his retirement, the boxer later competed in an exhibition with martial artist DK Yoo last year.

Since then, Manny Pacquiao's retirement has been tested. While he's not officially announced his intention to return, he's teased it several times. In fact, he was strongly linked to a June bout with Conor Benn, that failed to come to fruition.

However, Bob Arum has a new idea in mind. Speaking to ProBoxTV, the head of Top Rank revealed interest in booking the legend opposite former champion Josh Taylor.

In the interview, Arum stated:

“A guy I’d like to get for Taylor is Pacquiao. I think that’d be a good fight, at a catchweight or maybe at 147. I think that’s a fight that Pacquaio would be interested in.”

Bob Arum reveals why Manny Pacquiao vs. Josh Taylor may happen

Manny Pacquiao vs. Josh Taylor might happen for money and little else.

'PacMan' is well into his 40s and has taken enough damage in the ring for a lifetime. Still, he's been able to fight off father time for a long time thus far, and he might look to do it again next year.

However, fans are likely aware that this comeback might happen for a lot more than just pride. Speaking to ProBoxTV, Bob Arum gave more clarity on the potential fight between the former champions.

The promoter admitted that Manny Pacquiao's comeback is largely motivated by his failed Presidential bid. In the interview, Arum stated:

"Yes. He loves doing [boxing but] he spends an awful lot of money, spending for office president. He wouldn’t take anybody’s contributions, which is the normal thing to do. He’s a very wealthy guy, Pacquiao, but Manny would like to continue his career for at least another year or two. [Money is] the reason why they all come back."