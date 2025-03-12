Will Michael Chandler reignite rivalry with old foe Patricio Pitbull? 'Iron' makes his feelings known

Michael Chandler and Patricio Pitbull do not seem all that likely to have a rematch inside the UFC if you consider some recent words from the former. While Pitbull is set to make his promotional debut with the UFC on the same card that Chandler will next be fighting on, it seems like the once-bitter rivalry is now put to bed, at least for one of the sides here.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports ahead of his UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett, while addressing his lack of interest in running it back with Patricio Freire, Chandler said (via MMA Junkie):

"Not interested in relitigating anything, man. I'm not a guy who tries to get anything back, and also I'm not a type of guys who likes animosity. Obviously I knocked his brother out almost twice, definitely knocked him out once pretty bad. I think there was a miscommunication there with the language barrier."

"I said something about family because of his brother and then I think he interpreted that as mom, wife, sister, brother, kids, and all that, and I think it got blown out of proportion to be honest with you. With that being said, I wish him the best in the UFC I want him to come over and do well."

Check out Michael Chandler discussing the lack of intrigue in a Patricio Pitbull rematch below (6:10):

The history of Michael Chandler and the Pitbull brothers

Michael Chandler gave an overview of the Pitbull brothers' saga in the above quotes that touch on his three fights with the Freire brothers throughout the 2010s. His first encounter with the Pitbull brothers came at Bellator 44 on May 14, 2011, against Patricky Pitbull.

On that night, Chandler would secure the victory by way of unanimous decision and capture the Bellator lightweight tournament title, while improving to 8-0 as a pro MMA fighter. Chandler's second clash with the Freire brothers came once again versus Patricky Pitbull, and this rematch took place on June 24, 2016.

The now 38-year-old would halt Patricky Freire inside the distance, as he secured a first-round knockout at Bellator 157 to capture the then-vacant BMMA lightweight belt. Chandler would then cross paths with Patricio Pitbull on May 11, 2019, just days shy of the eighth anniversary of his first fight in this series of battles with the Freire siblings.

In this matchup, Chandler would lose his lightweight title in 61 seconds to Patricio Pitbull, who became a two-division champion in the promotion after the early knockout.

