"Will be his nightmare forever," "He a fan" - Fans react as Daniel Cormier unpacks rare Jon Jones card

Fans reacted as Daniel Cormier unboxed a rare Jon Jones card in his set of UFC trading cards. UFC trading cards have become a popular collectible in recent years, with some highly valued based on their rarity, the popularity of the fighter, and their legacy, among other factors.

In a recent video posted by @UFCStats on X, Cormier, alongside Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, unpacked a set of cards. To Cormier's surprise, he discovered a Jones card with a 'Gold Label', one of the most sought-after and valuable categories in the trading card world.

An excited 'DC' exclaimed:

"I got Jon Jones, a Gold Label Jon Jones. Don't touch it, that's mine. It's one-of-one [Only one of its kind with no other similar card]... Yeah, it's one of one..."

When Usman asked to hold the card and see it closely, Cormier refused to hand it over, only allowing him to take a good look from a distance.

Usman replied:

"I didn't know you were such a fan though..."

Check out the interaction below:

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on Cormier's reaction to receiving a rare, collectable card.

One hilariously poked fun at 'DC' for being a "fan" of his biggest professional MMA rival:

"He a fan."

Another fan wrote:

"He will be his nightmare forever."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Most-valued Jon Jones UFC cards are priced at thousands of dollars

Jon Jones is one of the most accomplished and popular MMA fighters of all time. The American's stature is reflected in the value of the UFC cards as well. Many cards featuring Jones have reportedly sold for thousands of dollars.

According to Yahoo, a Jones Prizm UFC Black Parallel 1/1 card from the 2022 Prizm line by Panini America was reportedly sold for nearly $12,000 after its release in April that year.

Similarly, a Jon Jones / Dana White Dual Autograph card by Topps, which featured autographs of Jones and White, was sold for nearly $9,000.

Several other rare Jones cards were sold for upwards of $5,000 due to their rare and collectible nature.

