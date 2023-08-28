Will Tyson Fury's Netflix show affect his performance against Francis Ngannou? 'The Predator' answers - "He knows what is his job"

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are scheduled for a heavyweight boxing clash on October 28. Their bout is set to take place under professional boxing rules, and most are predicting a win for Fury due to his perceived advantage in both skill and experience.

Fury is the professional boxer between the two, holds the WBC heavyweight championship and is widely considered by many to be one of the best to ever step into the squared circle. Meanwhile, Ngannou is a mixed martial artist. Thus, it is no surprise that Fury is confident, but some may wonder if the Englishman's recent Netflix docuseries could negatively influence his performance come fight night.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was asked if thought it would in an interview with TMZ Sports, and Francis Ngannou had the following (at 1:30 minutes) to say:

"No, no, I think it's good, uh, he knows where his focus is at. He's a professional, so yeah, he has to do what he has to do, but he knows what is his job."

2023 appears to be the year of MMA fighters transitioning to boxing, as Nate Diaz recently faced Jake Paul in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis, who had a short-lived career as a mixed martial artist under the Bellator banner, is scheduled to face the older Paul brother, Logan, on October 14.

For a while, Francis Ngannou struggled to secure the Tyson Fury bout, as he first flirted with the idea when he was still signed to the UFC. Dana White wasn't pleased with the matchup and even discredited it as a gimmick fight.

Will Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones ever happen?

'The Predator' managed to work his way into a boxing match with Tyson Fury, who is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, as fellow heavyweight boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have attested to in the past. The other matchup that the Cameroonian knockout artist has his eye on is a bout with Jon Jones.

Unfortunately, 'Bones' is currently signed to the UFC. Meanwhile, Ngannou recently signed with the PFL. However, he believes that the bout is still possible, which could happen if Jon Jones walks away from the UFC after his bout with Stipe Miocic, as at that point, Jones would be a free agent.