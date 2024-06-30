William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera: Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Looking to extend his undefeated record as one of the brightest prospects in boxing, William Zepeda will take on former title challenger Giovanni Cabrera on July 6. The fight will be promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and streamed live on DAZN.

Zepeda, 30-0, last fought in March, defeating Maxi Hughes by retirement TKO. Cabrera also competed that same month, bouncing back from the first loss of his career with a decision win over Ricardo Quiroz.

The lightweights will headline a fight night event from the Toyota Arena in Los Angeles, California. The first fight of the night is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims will be cast on YouTube with the main card on DAZN.

As of June 30, the co-main event of the night is expected to be a flyweight bout between Ricardo Sandoval and Angel Acosta. Tickets for the event are available on Ticketmaster, starting at $50, with a week left until the date.

William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera full fight card

As of June 30, eight fights are confirmed for the William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera fight card per DAZN. With a win in the main event, Zepeda could potentially vault himself into the 135-pound title picture.

Though the fight card is currently listed on DAZN, the card lineup could be altered at any point until July 6.

View the current fight card lineup as it is currently presented by DAZN:

Fight card

William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera, lightweight main event

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Angel Acosta, flyweight co-main event

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Ryan Lee Allen, super bantamweight

Anthony Saldivar vs. Ramon Canto, super welterweight

Joshua Garcia vs. Jason Buenaobra, junior lightweight

Alex Martin vs. Pedro Campa, junior welterweight

Gael Cabrera vs. Mychaquell Shields, bantamweight

Joel Iriarte vs. Yainel Alvarez, welterweight

