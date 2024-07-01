William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera: Main card, start time, main walkouts and more

William Zepeda and Giovanni Cabrera are set to clash in a lightweight bout this upcoming weekend. The former holds a professional boxing record of 30-0, with 26 of his victories coming via knockout. Meanwhile, the latter is 22-1 in his boxing career, with just seven of his wins coming by way of knockout. Take a look at the full main card and more below.

William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera main card

There are seven fights set to take place on the William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera card, according to Tapology. All seven bouts will take place on the main card with a six-round bantamweight bout between Gael Cabrera, who is 4-0, and Roman Garcia, who is 4-0-1, set to kick things off. The 24-2 Ricardo Sandoval and 24-4 Angel Acosta will follow that up by clashing in a ten-round flyweight bout.

Japheth Lee Llamido, who has a professional boxing record of 11-1, will face Ryan Lee Allen, who is 10-7-1, in an eight-round junior lightweight bout. The 6-0 Anthony Saldivar will face the 15-17-3 Roman Canto in a six-round junior middleweight clash. Meanwhile, Joshua Garcia will put his undefeated 8-0 record on the line against the 6-2 Riku Kitani in a six-round junior lightweight clash.

The co-main event will feature Alex Martin, who is 18-5, facing Pedro Campa, who is 35-3-1 in a ten-round junior welterweight bout. Finally, Zepeda and Cabrera will close the card out in a 12-round lightweight main event bout.

William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera start time

William Zepeda and Giovanni Cabrera are set to clash at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The card is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on DAZN and is being promoted by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.

William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera main event walkouts

William Zepeda and Giovanni Cabrera will serve as the main event bout for this weekend's card. The two lightweight fighters are expected to make their ring walk around 11:00 p.m. ET.

While that is subject to change depending on the outcome of the previous six fights, the limited amount of bouts on the card should ensure that the main event begins around the predicted time.