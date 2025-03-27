  • home icon
  "Winner gets a new hairline" - Fans react hilariously to LeBron James vs. Stephen A. Smith boxing match rumor after former's "Taylor Swift" comment

"Winner gets a new hairline" - Fans react hilariously to LeBron James vs. Stephen A. Smith boxing match rumor after former's "Taylor Swift" comment

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Mar 27, 2025 06:51 GMT
Fans react to the news of LeBron James (right) facing Stephen A. Smith (left) in a boxing match. [Images courtesy: Getty and @kingjames on Instagram]
Fans react to the news of LeBron James (right) facing Stephen A. Smith (left) in a boxing match. [Images courtesy: Getty, @kingjames on Instagram]

The reports of a potential boxing matchup between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith have garnered humorous reactions from combat sports fans online. While some backed Smith, others were amused by the news.

For context, James confronted Smith following Los Angeles Lakers' win over New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. This was due to the veteran analyst's prior criticism over the 40-year-old's son Bronny James' performance on the basketball court.

Given their conflict, an X user named @TheDunkCentral uploaded a clip of Smith's remarks on his confrontation with James, where the former said that he would have attacked James if he had touched him. The X user then uploaded the betting odds if they were to face off in a boxing match, claiming James was the favorite between the two.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Winner gets a new hairline from turkey.''

Another one stated:

''What on earth is going on here?''

Other fans wrote:

''If I ever see a boxing match between LeBron James and Stephen A Smith I’ll be fully convinced that we are living in a simulation''
''My money is on Stephen A. LeBron is soft. You see how hard he goes down when he barely gets touched on fouls. Stephen A touches him, he's gonna go flying, arms flailing and immediately start crying to the ref.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @TheDunkCentral on X]
The Lakers superstar recently made an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show' and discussed Smith's behaviour. According to James, the 57-year-old wanted publicity by exaggerating the situation.

''He’s on a Taylor Swift tour run right now. It started off with, I didn’t want to address it; I wasn’t going to address it, but since the video came out, I feel the need to address it.’ Mother*****r, are you kidding me?''

Check out LeBron James' comments below (0:07):

youtube-cover
Colby Covington slams LeBron James for his feud with Stephen A. Smith

Colby Covington, known for his unfiltered persona, has been at odds with LeBron James for a long time. Convington is once again back on the news for his reaction to the ongoing drama between James and Stephen A. Smith.

FULL SEND MMA took to X and posted a clip of Covington targeting James with harsh words. He said:

''What a scumbag, bro, Like, dude, it's America. Freedom of speech f***ing LeBron...You're a scumbag LeBron. You don't care about this country that made you all that money...F*** LeBron James, you b**** a*s motherf***er.''

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Edited by Anurag Mitra
