Wishes pour in from fans as Ebanie Bridges welcomes baby boy with Kell Brook: "Congratulations, he’s beautiful"

Fans poured in wishes as Ebanie Bridges and Kell Brook welcomed the birth of their baby boy.

Bridges has been out of action since her loss to Miyo Yoshida in December 2023, with fans eagerly anticipating her return to the boxing ring. However, during an appearance at Misfits Boxing’s X Series 18 in September last year, the former IBF female bantamweight champion revealed her pregnancy.

Bridges took to Instagram to share the news, posting adorable snapshots of their newborn and captioning the post:

“20.02.2025 our prince arrived🥹🩵👑 Ezerra Ray Brook. We are so inlove 🥰@specialkellbrook 🫶🏼 Our little champ… First baby in boxing history to be born to two world champions 👀… (no pressure tho 😄🫶🏼.”

The heartwarming announcement sparked a wave of reactions from MMA and boxing enthusiasts, who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Bridges and Brook. Fans expressed their joy and admiration for the couple, with many highlighting the unique legacy their child inherits.

Here are the fan reactions:

“What a little angelic bundle of perfection. He is so beautiful. Congratulations on this next chapter in your life. I'm so beyond. happy for you.”

“Congratulations.. he's beautiful.”

“World champ in the making.”

“This kid is the golden child what parents is word Champion.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ebanie_bridges on Instagram]

Ebanie Bridges shares struggles of being away from the ring during pregnancy

Speaking to Daily Star last year during her pregnancy, Ebanie Bridges revealed that despite expecting a child, she trained with her friend and expressed a strong desire to return to the ring soon. 'The Blonde Bomber' said:

"Obviously my big news is out. I'm pregnant...Training what I can and what I can do. Trying to keep myself fit and same I’m in the gym. I'm training a friend. I'm training for her while prepping her for her fights as well, so helping others fighters as well. While I'm not in full force. I’ve got very itchy knuckles, and I’m hanging to get back into the ring big time... [Also] I never thought I’d say it but I miss running, I kind of wish I could run.”

