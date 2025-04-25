"Woman Undertaker" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele and Rhea Ripley’s viral collab topping 100 million views in a week

MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele's viral collaboration with WWE superstar Rhea Ripley recently amassed over 100 million views across all social media platforms.

WrestleMania 41 was held during Easter weekend, April 19 and 20. Held in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event set records as it became the highest-grossing event in the promotion's history. Rhipley suffered a setback and failed to recapture the Women's World Championship, as Iyo Sky walks out as the current champion.

While in Vegas, the Australian met up with Daniele to film a video for her YouTube channel titled, 'Rhea Ripley teaches me how to wrestle.' The 36-year-old influencer recently announced that her collab with the WWE superstar hit a milestone of 100 million views on all different platforms. On X, she wrote:

"Rhea Ripley x Nina Drama was a huge success! We did OVER 100 Million views in 1 week! 48.5 Million just on Instagram alone! Thank you guys for supporting us! @RheaRipley_WWE we crushed it!"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Many fans took to the comments section of Daniele's post to share their reactions with one writing:

"Woman Undertaker"

Others wrote:

"Absolutely nice the interview I died laughing totally."

"I finally watch the video and regretted nothing."

"Very funny. Two bada** entertainers. Keep up the great work."

"We love you two together! Please do more."

Check out more fan reactions:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]

Sean Strickland reacts to Nina Marie-Daniele's collab with Rhea Ripley

UFC reporter Nina Marie-Daniele recently shared a highlight from her now-viral collab with Rhea Ripley, in which the WWE superstar demonstrates pro-wrestling moves on her. 'The Eradicator' displayed her signature submission move, 'Prism Trap', on the MMA influencer.

Upon witnessing this, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland weighed in on the video. Often known to share his unfiltered thoughts on social media, 'Tarzan' commented this under Daniele's X post:

"This is the worst f****** sc*ssoring I've ever seen in my f****** life.. Spam ad."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

In his previous outing, the Anaheim native suffered a one-sided, unanimous decision loss against Dricus du Plessis, failing to reclaim the middleweight title.

