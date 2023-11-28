"Won't be my last time" - Dan Hooker shares post-surgery update of injured arm that forced him out of UFC Austin

Dan Hooker recently shared a post-surgery update on his injured arm. Hooker recently broke his arm during training and was forced out of his scheduled bout against Bobby Green at UFC Austin in December.

'The Hangman' has a history of injuring the same arm over and over again. Hooker is coming off a split-decision victory over Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in July. He was initially booked against Turner for UFC 285 in March, but an injured right arm ruled him out. Their fight was re-booked for July, during which the 33-year-old Kiwi suffered another right arm fracture in the first round.

After undergoing surgery, Dan Hooker was expected to let his arm heal completely before resuming training and accepting a fight. However, 'The Hangman' didn't want to be sidelined for too long and prematurely took the Bobby Green fight for December. Hooker began training for his UFC Austin outing and broke his hand again after blocking a kick.

In a recent Instagram post, Dan Hooker shared an update on his injury after undergoing surgery and stated that he's sure this won't be his last hospital visit. He wrote:

"Surgery done and dusted this morning. Not my first and definitely won’t be my last time under the knife, haha. Can see how this isn’t everyone's cup of tea, but I’m built for this game. Just a scratch, baby, can’t wait to scrap again."

Dan Hooker injury: 'The Hangman' on what caused his latest arm fracture

Dan Hooker recently opened up about his arm injury and explained what caused the fracture. As mentioned, 'The Hangman' was forced out of his fight against Bobby Green at UFC Austin due to this injury. Green will now face Jalin Turner in a three-round contest on December 2.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the No.9-ranked UFC lightweight contender explained how he hurt his right arm and admitted that he knew it wasn't fully healed from its previous injury. He said:

"In sparring yesterday, copped a bit of a kick. Got sent to an X-ray. She’s custard… Yeah, it just broke in the same place, and it kind of is what it is. I took a risk... I rushed to come back. I wanted to fight... I blocked a thousand kicks in the last couple of months, and just one hit on the right spot, and it just, yeah. It is what it is."

Catch Hooker's comments below (0:28):