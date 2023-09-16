"Won't be walking after fighting me" - KSI sends ominous threat to Tommy Fury

KSI believes Tommy Fury won't be walking out of the ring in October.

'The Nightmare'' and 'TNT' will headline a Misfits Boxing pay-per-view card next month in the U.K. For the YouTuber-turned-boxer, the fight will be the biggest of his career thus far. Meanwhile, this will be Fury's second straight bout against an influencer.

In February, the British boxer defeated Jake Paul by a split decision. Despite talk of a rematch with 'The Problem Child', Fury instead took his attention towards another influencer. He was even ringside for KSI's win over Joe Fournier in May, although it would later be overturned.

Following that knockout, the two went face-to-face, nearly getting into a brawl. Since the fight's announcement, they've developed a heated rivalry. That was perfectly on display in a recent interview that the YouTuber held with Misfits Boxing.

In the interview, KSI opined that Tommy Fury won't be able to walk out of the ring after their fight next month. Having knocked out all of his opponents but Logan Paul, he feels confident he will get another stoppage against 'TNT'.

In the interview, he stated:

"He will feel the pressure way more than vs Jake Paul. I'm very intense and I show it in the ring. Tommy was able to walk after the fight with Jake. Tommy won't be walking after fighting me, no man does.”

KSI reacts to 'stupid' Conor McGregor callout

If he can get through Tommy Fury, it seems that KSI may have a fight with Conor McGregor.

Well, that's what 'The Notorious' would like anyway. Both fighters were in the building for Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius last month. 'AJ' wound up scoring a highlight-reel knockout win over 'The Nordic Nightmare'.

Following the win, he went ringside, where he shared a drink with the Irishman. However, McGregor himself then headed into the ring for a viral callout of KSI. In fact, the former UFC dual-weight champion would love to fight the YouTuber in a bare-knuckle fight.

'The Nightmare' was asked about the callout in the aforementioned interview with Misfits Boxing. There, he stated:

"It was pretty weird if I'm being honest. I think I had heard Conor saying that I can't box and this and that, it was pretty embarrassing for him because AJ was like 'nah nah, that's my guy' so he looked a little bit stupid there. But with Conor, clearly I think he wants a bite at the cherry, he wants a piece of the king and he understands that this right here is where the money is at."