Stephen Thompson predicts the winner of Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

Stephen Thompson has picked Nick Diaz to defeat Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

On episode 22 of the ‘What's Up Everybody?!’ podcast hosted by Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and his brother Tony ‘Sweet T’ Thompson, Stephen and Tony weighed in on the highly anticipated Diaz-Lawler rematch.

Stephen Thompson said:

“Well, that’s a good one. I like both of them. But I would say, when was the last time Nick Diaz got finished. I know he hasn’t fought in like what, four years, or something like that? But the guy’s taken less punishment in the last four years than Robbie Lawler has.”

Tony noted that Nick Diaz’s last fight took place about six years ago when he faced Anderson Silva in 2015. Stephen added that Diaz hasn't stopped training during his time away from the octagon.

Wonderboy indicated that Nick Diaz has been helping his younger brother Nate prepare for his fights, training Jiu-Jitsu, and is still very much connected to the sport. Stephen alluded to Nick Diaz’s durability, but Tony noted that Diaz was knocked out of the regional MMA circuit. Both the brothers agreed, however, that Nick Diaz is tough to knock out.

Stephen said:

“I’m gonna go with Nick Diaz, man…I mean, obviously, Robbie Lawler can put anybody out with one of his punches. But you do lose a little bit of that reaction time not being in it long enough, you know. You lose the feel a little bit of not being out there competing”, Stephen opined that this fight could go either way but added, “I’m thinking Nick. I’m leaning towards; the meter’s leaning towards Nick at this point.”

Stephen Thompson on Robbie Lawler’s recent losses ahead of the Nick Diaz rematch

Nick Diaz (left); Robbie Lawler (right)

Stephen Thompson believes that since Lawler got KO’d by Tyron Woodley in 2016, he hasn’t displayed the same firepower.

Furthermore, Stephen and Tony noted that Lawler has gone the distance in all his recent losses, except in the Woodley loss. But it’s essential to note that the losses have come against pressure fighters. They added that Nick Diaz is a pressure fighter who’ll bring the fight to Lawler, and that would pose problems for the latter.

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 is scheduled to take place at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

