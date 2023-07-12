'Wondergirl' returns vs Lisa Kyriacou at ONE Friday Fights 26

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak’s foray into mixed martial arts continues at ONE Friday Fights 26 on July 21.

The fan-favorite Thai star will seek to give promotional newcomer Lisa Kyriacou a rude welcome in her ONE debut in their strawweight MMA bout at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Following news of her highly-anticipated return, ‘Wondergirl’ reposted ONE Championship’s announcement and expressed her excitement on Instagram:

“Feel very honored to fight in LUMPINEE stadium! As a female fighter, fight on this stadium is one of my dreams! Thank you @yodchatri @onechampionship. I’ll do my best to show the world what I can do! THAI MMA is getting bigger everyday 🥰🙏🏽🇹🇭”

With 35 wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing under her belt, ‘Wondergirl’ decided to expand her horizons and made her MMA debut against Zeba Bano at ONE 157 last year.

The 24-year-old used her mastery of ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’, punishing the Indian fighter with brutal knees in the clinch.

‘Wondergirl’ proved she’s also been working on her grappling, finishing Bano off with a rather surprising submission victory via a beautiful armbar.

Rewatch ‘Wondergirl’s’ stunning MMA debut below:

On the other hand, Kyriacou will be a step up in competition for ‘Wondergirl’.

The Australian fighter enters ONE with a 6-1 career record and is a former Hex flyweight champion.

‘The Savage’ also fought nine MMA bouts as an amateur and will be looking to make a name for herself at the expense of the hometown favorite.

ONE Friday Fight cards are available weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

