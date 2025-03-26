"Work of art" - Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane revels in his stunning domination of Superlek at ONE 172

Nabil Anane couldn't help but applaud himself after delivering a masterful performance against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their rematch at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23. In a stunning reversal of their initial encouner at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, where Superlek dismantled Anane in the very first round, the Thai-Algerian prodigy proved that he's no longer the same fight who crumbled nearly two years ago.

This time, Anane showcased his remarkable growth and resilience, leaving jaws dropped with his dominant display.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane shared his pride in how he handled the challenge against his old tormentor:

"Work of art... I'm just the best of the best [right] now. I just beat him (Superlek) for three rounds. I'm so proud of myself."

Anane had every reason to savor his triumph, delivering a near-flawless outing as he set the pace from the opening bell.

He then made an early statement in the first round, scoring a knockdown against Superlek with a head kick that drew a loud roar from the crowd inside Japan's legendary Saitama Super Arena.

Despite the Thai superstar's perseverance in beating the count and pushing forward into the next frame, Anane remained relentless, picking Superlek apart with blows to the body and head.

By the final stanza, Anane was in complete control, leaving Superlek scrambling for answers as the three-round bantamweight Muay Thai encounter slipped from his grasp.

When the scorecards were read by ring announcer Dom Lau, there was no doubt — Anane's hand was raised in victory by unanimous decision.

Nabil Anane expected to run it back with Superlek

The second encounter between Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 was originally set to be a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout.

However, after Superlek failed his hydration test during the official weigh-in window, he was stripped of the world championship, reducing the duel to a three-round, non-title contest.

Undeterred by the change, Anane — the interim titleholder — proceeded and emerged victorious. Following the result over the weekend, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed plans to organize a rubber match between the two, setting the stage for a showdown to crown the division's undisputed king.

