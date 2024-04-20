“Working the body” – Anatoly Malykhin breaks down Dmitry Menshikov’s keys to victory against fellow KO artist Sinsamut

ONE three-division world champion and MMA icon Anatoly Malykhin recently sounded off on his fellow Russian Dmitry Menshikov's upcoming bout with Thai superstar Sinsamut at ONE Fight Night 22. Menshikov came up short in his promotional debut by losing a five-round decision in his world title shot against former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

Menshikov, however, bounced back after the loss by compiling two stoppage wins. He is now on the cusp of challenging for the gold again, so long as he blasts through fellow former world title challenger Sinsamut.

On Menshikov's keys to victory, his fellow countryman Anatoly Malykhin gave these thoughts, telling ONE Championship:

“I think working the body, working the transitions from the body to the head is the key to winning. I think it's the striking that will swing the decision in Menshikov's favor this time.”

Hammering to the body certainly pays dividends later in a fight. It can slow anyone down as it saps their cardio while also opening their heads up to the kill shot up top. Let's see if Menshikov heeds Malykhin's advice on fight day.

Anatoly Malykhin's decision to hit the body won him his historic third belt

Anatoly Malykhin's advice is tried and tested on the highest level. In his bout against Renier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar in March, 'Sladkiy' adapted to the Dutch fighter's movement and distance strikes by focusing his attacks on the body.

De Ridder was using his straight punches and stepping knee strikes to keep the Russian sledgehammer from landing his fight-ending headshots. He also used a lot of movement to avoid Malykhin's dynamite right hand.

'Sladkiy' then adapted by throwing earth-rattling hooks at De Ridder's body, massively slowing him down. With his energy nearly emptied by Malykhin's shots to his mid-section, 'The Dutch Knight' simply retired on the floor, awarding the Russian world champion his third belt in a third weight class.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

