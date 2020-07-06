World Champion Angela Lee reveals her thoughts on the top five Atomweight Contenders

The "Unstopptable" Angela Lee

The inaugural ONE Championship Athlete Rankings are out, and contenders are lined up to face the World Champions in Asia’s largest global sports media property. In the women’s atomweight division, “Unstoppable” Angela Lee has reigned supreme since 2016 when she took home the inaugural crown. But there's no shortage of challengers hoping for the opportunity to dethrone her.

When it comes to #5-ranked contender Gina “Conviction” Iniong, Angela Lee says:

“[She’s had] some ups and downs, but she has stayed relevant, and based on who she has fought most recently (victories over Asha Roka and Jihin Radzuan), I think it definitely qualifies her for being in the top five.”

The Singaporean star was also respectful of #4-ranked contender Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi, who she has beaten twice with the title on the line, saying:

“She is just a veteran of the sport, she has been doing this for a long time, and she has fought for a World Title and has stayed extremely relevant.”

Meanwhile, two fresh are in the middle of the atomweight rankings — #3 contender Lin “MMA Sister” Heqin and #2 contender Meng Bo. Both of their positions have piqued Lee’s curiosity.

“I was actually surprised to hear those two fighters (Meng and Lin) were on the top-five list for atomweight contenders," the Angela Lee says.

"I just thought a few other fighters should be up there because they have had some more bouts and a longer history in ONE. But yeah, you never know."

“I only saw one of [Meng Bo’s] fights because she only had one fight in ONE Championship, but it was a nice knockout (against Laura “La Gladiadora” Balin at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS). I think she did a pull-three – like a pull into a hook. I thought it was impressive.”

Finally, Angela Lee's next challenge could come in the form #1-ranked atomweight contender Denice “The Menace Fairtex” Zamboanga, And so far, the Evolve MMA star is impressed with what she's seen.

“She is a really good, all-around fighter," Lee says of Zamboanga. " [She is] a really good mixed martial artist. I think she mixes it up in the trenches pretty well, and she can pretty much play anywhere."

“Judging by her last fight with Mei, it was a really smart game plan that her team came up with, and she was able to execute, so I thought that was smart."

“She looks like a tough girl, and one of those new breeds of mixed martial arts fighters where she can mix it up and pretty much feel comfortable in any range.”

It’s clear that no matter which contender gets the next shot at Angela Lee, fans can expect her to be well-prepared. She’s done her homework – something that’s necessary when you’re a World Champion with a giant target on your back.