World champions Anatoly Malykhin, Fabricio Andrade take in ONE Fight Night 9 atmosphere

Anatoly Malykhin and Fabricio Andrade have been living in Thailand for quite some time now, and they made sure to take in the historic atmosphere that ONE Fight Night 9 provided this past weekend.

The two world champions have been training at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket. They made sure to head north to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Championship’s fourth Amazon card of 2023.

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade shared on Instagram a photo of himself with Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, during the event.

“#onefightnight9 with the champ champ @anmalykhin," posted Andrade.

The Brazilian star was even one of the corner staff for Felipe Lobo during his bantamweight Muay Thai match against Saemapetch Fairtex.

As for Anatoly Malykhin, the Russian knockout machine has been a constant presence at ONE Championship events whenever one of the fighters from Tiger Muay Thai has a scheduled bout.

Their presence, though, proved incredibly helpful for Lobo.

The Brazilian striker was a massive underdog in his match against Saemapetch, the No.1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender. He even had to shake off a second-round knockdown to finish off the Thai star.

After getting his cobwebs shaken in the middle round, Lobo bounced back in the third and blasted Saemapetch with a tremendous flurry for the knockout win.

Andrade may have been a supporting cast member at ONE Fight Night 9, but he was the absolute star when ONE Championship last staged an Amazon card at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘Wonder Boy’ captured the vacant ONE bantamweight world title after taking a fourth-round technical knockout win over John Lineker this past February.

Malykhin, meanwhile, is set for a world title unification bout against ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar at ONE Fight Night 12.

