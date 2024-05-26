"Worse than CM Punk" - Fans react as Paige VanZant suffers "embarrassing" knockdown against internet star Elle Brooke 

Paige VanZant faced an unexpected setback during her recent boxing match against Elle Brooke at Misfits Boxing 15, as she suffered a dramatic knockdown in the first round. Despite being favored to win, VanZant was caught off guard by a powerful right hand from Brooke that sent her to the canvas.

However, VanZant displayed resilience, rallying back in the later rounds and keeping the fight competitive until the end. Ultimately, the judges scored the bout as a split draw, with one judge favoring Brooke 48-46, another favoring VanZant 48-46, and the third scoring it as a draw at 47-47.

Following the fight event, fans took to social media to express their disappointment. One fan, drawing comparisons to CM Punk's infamous UFC debut, wrote:

“Paige might be the worst fighter ever… even worse than CM Punk”

Another user wrote:

“I mean, it's an influencer boxer vs an ex-MMA fighter, I'm obviously expecting the influencer boxer to win, it always happens with Jake Paul's fights”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Paige VanZant's performance against Elle Brooke at Misfits 15.

Following the fight, '12-Gauge' discussed about a potential rematch. In her post-fight octagon interview, VanZant said

“Honestly I said it would be a tough fight the whole camp.. I knew how tough she was. I took the fight for a reason. I was excited. I watched her past fights. I knew it’d be tough. It is what it is. It sets up the perfect rematch. I signed a multi-fight contract for a reason. It looks like we’re going to do it one more time, I think in Dubai it sounds like.”

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below:

Check out the entire fight card results below:

Women's middleweight - Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant resulted in a split draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47) (MFB women's middleweight title fight)

Cruiserweight - Le'Veon Bell def. Tristan Hamm by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 50-44) (MFB cruiserweight tournament quarter-finals)

Lightweight - YuddyGangTV (Elijah Smith) def. Lil Cracra (Ree Moo) by split decision (48-47 X 2, 47-48) (MFB lightweight title tournament quarter-finals)Super middleweight - Anthony Vargas def. Jeremy Park by unanimous decision (40-36 X 3)

Women's super lightweight - Killer Bee (Bi Nguyen) def. Silvia Fernandez by unanimous decision

Women's cruiserweight - Vampira (Alaena Potocnik) vs. Loza (Lauren Baker) resulted in a split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38)

Women's cruiserweight - Alysia Magen def. Fange (Jessica Duban) via unanimous decision (40-35 x 3)