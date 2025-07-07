"Wow, ground breaking info" - Fans erupt over Michael Bisping’s take on Donald Trump, Democrats, and UFC White House card

Michael Bisping recently expressed his thoughts on the potential UFC event at the White House, which garnered significant attention and sparked reactions from fans.

Ad

A few days ago, US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of hosting a UFC event on the White House lawn in 2026. In response, Bisping remarked that if Democrats were in charge instead of Republicans like Trump, the UFC White House fight card would likely feature a wider variety of competitors, rather than just American fighters.

Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

"If Democrats were involved, if they were running the White House now, there would have been a lot of female fighters. It would also have a lot of international flavors... But it’s Republican, it’s Trump, so they would put a lot of Americans there."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @RedCorner_MMA's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"American fighters, at the white house? Wow, ground breaking info."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"If Democrats were running the White House, there would be NO FIGHTS at the White House."

"Put at least one Canadian, one Brazilian, and one Mexican."

"Disagree. There should be a few super in-demand fights, whichever nationality they are."

"Let’s see.. on the Fourth of July, celebrating 250 years, at the White House .. I truly can’t believe he would like to see Americans fighting. You’re right. Can’t help but wonder why."

Ad

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones and Conor McGregor would feature at potential UFC White House card

In the aforementioned video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping also discussed the possible fighters for the UFC White House card. Suggesting that Jon Jones might come out of retirement to headline the event, and Conor McGregor could feature in the co-main event, Bisping said:

Ad

"If there is one fight, there's one location that Jon Jones would come out of retirement for... That would be the main event at the White House. Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, England vs. USA, all over again."

He added:

"Co-main event, McGregor already has his hand up... If there is a spot, if there is a place, it's the White House... And of course, taking on Michael Chandler, who was just destroyed by Paddy Pimblett... If Conor comes back... I think he would probably beat Michael Chandler."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (4:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.