"Wrestle with a f*cking hard on" - UFC lightweight's "d*ck pills" story about Jon Jones leaves interviewers open-mouthed

Matt Frevola recently shared a story about Jon Jones that stunned his interviewers. The UFC lightweight contender detailed hearing tales of Jones' unusual training habits that involved taking "d**k pills" before practice before 'Bones' confirmed the story years later.

During an interview with Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox, Frevola recalled visiting the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During his visit there, he heard Jones' teammates talk about how 'Bones' took erection medication before wrestling practice. Detailing what he heard, 'The SteamRolla' said:

"I went to Jackson Wink once. I think I was 1-0 as a pro, and I was standing by the dorms and talking to the guys, and Jon Jones was always there. They told me back in the day that Jon Jones used to take d**k pills and go to wrestling practice and wrestle with a f**king h*rd-on."

He continued:

"I was like, 'What the f**k? He's f**king crazy,' and a couple of years later, he popped hot and said, 'I take the d**k pills.' He's just built on the d**k pills from the gas station."

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Daniel Cormier had nothing but praise for Jon Jones following his old rival's victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. While Cormier and Jones shared one of the most heated rivalries in promotional history, it appears 'DC' still has tremendous respect for the reigning heavyweight champion's fighting prowess.

In their highly anticipated title fight last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jones defeated one of the most decorated heavyweights ever via third-round TKO. In the aftermath, Cormier uploaded a video to his YouTube channel addressing Jones' win and said:

''This dude [Jon Jones] proves time and time again, man, how good he is, and I truly believe a lot of it is due to the hard work, the fight IQ, and the toughness, the durability that he possesses inside the octagon."

Cormier continued:

"It does not matter what I feel about Jon Jones in life, I do respect him tremendously, immensely as a fighter. He does a lot of the right things when he's inside that octagon, and that has led to him having more success than anyone has had.''

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (4:38):

