"WWE guys are straight pu**ies, but he isn't" - When CM Punk earned Conor McGregor's respect despite terrible UFC debut

CM Punk once earned Conor McGregor's respect for stepping inside the octagon.

Punk is one of the most well-known names in the sports entertainment industry. Having made his name in the world of pro wrestling, Punk also tried his luck in the UFC, however, he wasn't quite successful inside the cage.

Back in 2014, Punk parted ways with the WWE, and later in the same year, it was announced that he had signed with the UFC. His debut came two years later in 2016 at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall. The welterweight contest was won by Gall via submission in the very first round.

Reacting to the Punk's loss during an interaction with TMZ Sports back in 2016, Conor McGregor spoke about the former WWE superstar's debut. While comparing him to the rest of the WWE wrestlers, McGregor had this to say:

"I'll tell you what, fair play to him because he gone in there and fought, not a lot of people do. Not a lot of people have the b*lls to make that walk so fair play to him. Got his a** whooped, god bless him, got his a** whooped. Those WWE guys are straight pu**ies, but he isn't. So fair play to him, respect."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

CM Punk fought in the UFC once again in 2018 at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson, however, he ended up losing on the night via a unanimous decision. It is worth noting that the bout was later overturned and ruled as a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for cannabis.

Did CM Punk make a return to the WWE?

Yes, CM Punk has officially returned to the WWE after nearly a decade. He returned to the promotion following the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Punk took a hiatus from professional wrestling for seven years after leaving the WWE in 2014. In 2021, he joined WWE's biggest rival, AEW; however, he was fired after being involved in a backstage altercation.

Expand Tweet

Now, having made his return to the WWE, it will be interesting to see where Punk's career goes as he has signed a multi-year deal with the company.