WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes cuts promo ahead of Dustin Poirier's lightweight title fight at UFC 302: "Finish your story"

Cody Rhodes recently cut an emotional pro wrestling promo ahead of Dustin Poirier's lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. It appears as though the WWE Undisputed champion is rooting for the Louisiana native as he drew comparisons to his WrestleMania storyline.

For the past two years, Rhodes had been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns in which he set out to win the WWE Undisputed championship that his father was unable to in his career. The storyline culminated at this past WrestleMania, where he overcame the odds and defeated Reigns to become the new champion.

'The Diamond' will look to finish his own story in his third attempt at becoming undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Rhodes highlighted Poirier's achievements, including avenging his loss to Conor McGregor, and mentioned that he'll be rooting for him to defeat Makhachev. He said:

Trending

"Hard time breed better men, right? You're 'The Diamond'. And even though you may not be able to avenge that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] loss, you could do the next best thing and take out his prized pupil instead. Take a little revenge along with that title that has been so close but just out of reach. It won't be easy but it never is for guys like us. So go on, Dustin. Finish your story."

Check out Cody Rhodes' promo for Dustin Poirier below:

Expand Tweet

When was Dustin Poirier's last UFC lightweight title shot?

Despite winning the interim UFC lightweight championship, Dustin Poirier was unable to become undisputed lightweight champion in his two previous attempts.

'The Diamond' received his most recent title shot in the main event of UFC 269 in 2021, where he challenged then lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Poirier had some success with his striking throughout the fight and even dropped the Brazilian but was unable to finish him.

'Do Bronx' managed to regroup and went on to submit Poirier with a rear-naked choke at 1:02 of the third round to successfully retain his title.

Expand Tweet