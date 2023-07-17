"Xe/Xim, Vice/BBC, Biden 2024" - Andrew Tate makes bizarre changes to Twitter bio in light of attacks from "right wing"

Andrew Tate has made a few alarming changes to his Twitter bio that contradict everything he stands for.

The social media influencer is known for his 'traditionalist' remarks and views. He has been under constant scrutiny from the right wing for his views and the opinions that he presents on the internet. Tate has openly spoken about how he is against the COVID vaccine, using pronouns, being vegan, and so on. He recently changed his Twitter bio to:

"5 x boosted, Xe/Xim, Vice/BBC, BLM, Democrat, Vegan, Just Stop Oil, Climate change! Biden 2024"

'Cobra' Tate also went viral recently, when the preview for his interview with Tucker Carlson was posted on Twitter. He credited his new bio as the reason why he went viral and fans had this to say:

"Waiting to see how the media takes this out of context."

"This is their last line of defense, when msm media didn’t hit their mark here comes the bought and paid for right wingers."

whatarethose.eth 🇧🇦 @Mire3i3 @Cobratate This is their last line of defense, when msm media didn't hit their mark here comes the bought and paid for right wingers.

"Double standards! They should honor you for changing your bio. Bigots!"

Andrew Tate claims that people are being hired to target him

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have always been stating that there is a 'Matrix' in play that controls everything they do. The 'Matrix' has its agents that are trying to stop the Tate brothers from spreading their message to the world and bringing the youth of today back on the right track. Recently, after 'Top G' went viral, he claims people have been targeting him.

One account tweeted out stating how suspicious it was that in the last 24 hours, an increasing number of right-wing social media influencers have been criticizing Tate. Tate replied by saying:

"MSM isnt working so they deployed their "right wing" agents. All of these people are bought and paid for."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



All of these people are bought and paid for. E @ElijahSchaffer Weird how in the last 24 hour there has been a pile on of Andrew Tate by right wing influencers



Some pretty emotional takes - mostly appealing to feelings



Sounds like personal issues trying to manifest - same people who didn't understand the importance of Trump in 2015 MSM isnt working so they deployed their "right wing" agents.All of these people are bought and paid for.

Despite the 'Matrix's' attempts of silencing the Tate brothers, they seem to be growing in popularity and influence. The kickboxer-turned-influencer still gets millions of views on all of his tweets and the videos he posts on Rumble.