  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Xerox copy of JDM" - MMA fans in stitches as Ian Machado Garry trolls Jack Della Maddalena with hilarious 'The Goonies' jab

"Xerox copy of JDM" - MMA fans in stitches as Ian Machado Garry trolls Jack Della Maddalena with hilarious 'The Goonies' jab

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified May 21, 2025 16:39 GMT
Fans react (insert, bottom) to Ian Machado Garry (left) joking that Jack Della Maddalena (right) looks like Sloth from the Goonies (insert, top). [Images courtesy: @iangarry on Instagram, Getty Images]
Fans react (inset, bottom) to Ian Machado Garry (left) joking that Jack Della Maddalena (right) looks like Sloth from the Goonies (insert, top). [Images courtesy: @iangarry on Instagram, Getty Images]

Irish MMA star Ian Machado Garry is relentless in his pursuit to score a bout against newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. Ever since the Aussie snatched the title from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this month, 'JDM' earned a slew of hungry welterweights waiting to get a crack at him.

Ad

It seems Garry is keen on using his trolling skills to get under the skin of Della Maddalena enough that it might merit a match between them in the future. In a video uploaded to Ian Machado Garry's Instagram, the Irish MMA star impishly compared the new champion to Sloth from The Goonies:

"JDM action figures on sale now"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans are finding this skit hilarious, with @k1bapikoko2015 saying:

"good one xerox copy of jdm 😂😂"

Meanwhile, @felipedicascaninas said:

"Omfg that's hilarious. I would think that's a little too far but he did poke the bear with that line about your kid so I guess karma is a b&$#"
Comments on the video. [Image courtesy: @iangarry on Instagram]
Comments on the video. [Image courtesy: @iangarry on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

Ad
More comments on the video. [Image courtesy: @iangarry on Instagram]
More comments on the video. [Image courtesy: @iangarry on Instagram]

Ian Machado Garry vows to "smoke" Jack Della Maddalena if given a title shot

Almost immediately after UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry posted a recap video of the event and suggested a few fights to make in the aftermath of the main event. The Irish superstar was surprised that Jack Della Maddalena won and credited the Australian's win to former champion Belal Muhammad's refusal to go for takedowns.

Ad

Garry then spoke about the next bout for Della Maddalena: a massive bout against former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who chose to relinquish his belt to move up to welterweight. He said:

"Now, you've got the new champion, Jack Della Maddalena.The Aussie. Great performance, but sloppy. Rumor is [UFC lightweight champ] Islam Makhachev is moving up to 170lbs. And if he does, then all of us welterweight will have to take a step back and give the man the respect he deserves. But if negotiations don't go so well, then you got a tall blonde, Irishman who's ready to take over the UFC and take that belt, and I will smoke Jack Della Maddalena."
Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

About the author
Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.

Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.

Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.

Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications