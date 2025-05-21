"Xerox copy of JDM" - MMA fans in stitches as Ian Machado Garry trolls Jack Della Maddalena with hilarious 'The Goonies' jab

Irish MMA star Ian Machado Garry is relentless in his pursuit to score a bout against newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. Ever since the Aussie snatched the title from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this month, 'JDM' earned a slew of hungry welterweights waiting to get a crack at him.
It seems Garry is keen on using his trolling skills to get under the skin of Della Maddalena enough that it might merit a match between them in the future. In a video uploaded to Ian Machado Garry's Instagram, the Irish MMA star impishly compared the new champion to Sloth from The Goonies:
"JDM action figures on sale now"
Ian Machado Garry vows to "smoke" Jack Della Maddalena if given a title shot
Almost immediately after UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry posted a recap video of the event and suggested a few fights to make in the aftermath of the main event. The Irish superstar was surprised that Jack Della Maddalena won and credited the Australian's win to former champion Belal Muhammad's refusal to go for takedowns.
Garry then spoke about the next bout for Della Maddalena: a massive bout against former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who chose to relinquish his belt to move up to welterweight. He said:
"Now, you've got the new champion, Jack Della Maddalena.The Aussie. Great performance, but sloppy. Rumor is [UFC lightweight champ] Islam Makhachev is moving up to 170lbs. And if he does, then all of us welterweight will have to take a step back and give the man the respect he deserves. But if negotiations don't go so well, then you got a tall blonde, Irishman who's ready to take over the UFC and take that belt, and I will smoke Jack Della Maddalena."
Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below: