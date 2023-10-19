"Y'all ruined the sport" - Fans get riled up after Nate Diaz shares fake poster of Jake Paul rematch

Nate Diaz made his UFC departure last year after submitting legendary lightweight Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. It marked the last time the Stockton icon took part in an MMA bout, as his only fight since then was his recent boxing bout with Jake Paul, which he lost in lopsided fashion.

In the aftermath of the fight, Diaz and Paul maintained interest in a potential rematch under the condition that it takes place in MMA. However, the one-time BMF title claimant hasn't matched Paul's interest in an MMA bout. Instead, he has been more adamant about fighting him again in a boxing ring.

Recently, Nate Diaz took to Instagram to share a fake poster for a rematch between him and Jake Paul. Given how one-sided the pair's first bout was, there isn't much interest in watching Diaz box 'The Problem Child' for a second time. Furthermore, the anticlimactic nature of the recent Prime boxing card received significant criticism.

It is likely that a December bout happening so soon after the most recent influencer boxing event will only attract more criticism. Given the comments on Nate Diaz's Instagram post, it may have already attracted negative attention, as one fan accused Diaz of selling out:

"Aint no one paying to see you sell out to some punk"

Another fan lobbied a similar criticism, decrying the state of boxing:

"Its all fake now and it's sad. Boxing ain't what it used to be"

One fan even went as far as accusing both Diaz and Paul for ruining the sport:

"What a joke! Y'all ruined the sport!"

Excitement for the pair's rematch seemed to be universally low:

"The rematch no one wanted"

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Nate Diaz's last win streak

Nate Diaz is a household name in the world of combat sports. However, he has never captured a world title in either boxing or MMA. Furthermore, win streaks have become hard to come by for the Stockton legend, as he hasn't strung together even two wins in some time.

So, when exactly was his last win streak? As it turns out, March 2016, when he faced Conor McGregor for the first time at UFC 196. It was the Stockton icon's second straight win after beating Michael Johnson in December 2015.