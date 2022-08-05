"It's not even a debate" - Chael Sonnen discusses why Yair Rodriguez is unquestionably the next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez has overtaken Josh Emmett as the fighter most likely to receive the next title shot versus Alexander Volkanovski.

In a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen discussed the lack of contenders at 205 pounds, meaningfully campaigning to be the next opponent for Jiri Prochazka and using the featherweight contendership hierarchy as an example to convey his points.

While breaking down whether Josh Emmett or Yair Rodriguez is next for Alexander Volkanovski, Sonnen said:

"I told you it was going to be Josh Emmett versus [Alexander] Volkanovski. That was two weeks ago, three weeks ago. A week later, I told you it was going to be Yair [Rodriguez] versus Volkanovski. Now it's not even a debate. It's not even a discussion. It will be Yair versus Volkanovski. Josh Emmett has done nothing. I'm a Josh Emmett fan."

Chael Sonnen continued:

"I like Josh Emmett, I really do. But he's in a battle with Yair. Josh has not said a word or done anything. Yair has been out and about and even showed up to the event over the weekend. Ran into Volkanovski, made sure that we all knew about it. It wasn't great, it wasn't overly interesting, he still did it. Josh did nothing... That's just the spot that we're in."

The meeting between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez that was mentioned above was a clip that made its way around on social media.

Rodriguez and Emmett are presently the No.2 and No.4-ranked contenders in the UFC's featherweight division.

Watch Sonnen's full comments below:

Yair Rodriguez's pursuit of a title shot

Rodriguez emerged on the UFC radar after winning the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America in 2014. His UFC debut saw him garner a unanimous decision victory over Leonardo Morales at UFC 180 in November 2014.

'El Pantera' has a UFC record of 9-2 with one no contest. The only defeats Yair Rodriguez has suffered thus far came to Frankie Edgar via second-round doctor stoppage at UFC 211 and to Max Holloway by way of unanimous decision last November.

Rodriguez rebounded from that Holloway defeat by earning a victory over Brian Ortgea on July 16 via first round TKO at UFC on ABC 3.

