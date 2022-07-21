"Yan will murder him" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan fight announcement

Fans have gathered to share their opinions on how they think Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan will pan out. The fight is going to take place at UFC 280 later this year.

O'Malley's last outing in the octagon saw his highly-anticipated clash with Pedro Munhoz cut short due to an accidental eye poke. Despite not earning a, the bantamweight's stock in the division didn't take a hit as he now finds himself in the biggest bout of his MMA career.

In reaction to the fight, fans have been going back and forth on Twitter in support of the two 135ers, some insist Petr Yan will make light work of Sean O'Malley:

Others believe this one could go in favor of the 27-year-old, insisting the flashy striker could surprise many, including the Russian, when the two face off on October 22.

While fans remain split on who will win the bout, it is Petr Yan who is the more experienced of the two inside the octagon. Despite having just one more fight inside the octagon than his next opponent, 'No Mercy' has been in there with the very best UFC has to offer.

The 29-year-old has been a mainstay in the division for some time and managed to capture his first and only UFC title against Jose Aldo two years ago. Since then, an illegal knee lost him his belt against Aljamain Sterling in a fight he was clearly winning.

A fight of the year potential brawl with Cory Sandhagen followed, with the bantamweight failing to recapture his throne in a rematch with 'FunkMaster' last time out.

What will a win against Petr Yan mean for Sean O'Malley?

Currently the No.13-ranked contender in the bantamweight rankings, Sean O'Malley finds himself in an extremely unique situation, where he could leapfrog an entire division with a single win.

If he manages to get past Yan, 'Sugar' will claim the No. 1-ranked contender spot, possibly setting himself up for a title fight with the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

Nonetheless, Sean can silence his critics who say that he is a can-crusher.

