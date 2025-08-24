Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova: Full results

Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova just wrapped up. The boxing event took place on Aug. 23 at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida and featured nine fights across eight weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the full event results.In the main event, Rivera faced Cordova for the vacant WBA interim flyweight title. Rivera gained control of the fight during the early rounds, but Cordova was not out of the fight. Rivera hurt Cordova in Round 4, resulting in a knockdown. But it did little to deter Cordova as he continued to offer stiff resistance.Rivera maintained his lead with effective striking, but in later rounds, Cordova picked up the pace and tilted the momentum in his favor. After 12 rounds of back-and-forth action, the judges scored the bout a majority draw. As a result, the WBA interim flyweight title remains vacant.In the co-main event, Yoenis Tellez attempted his WBA interim super welterweight title defense against Abass Baraou. After competitive early rounds, Baraou slowly took over the fight, landing the more impactful strikes more consistently. While Tellez offered stiff resistance, Baraou maintained his lead and also scored the only knockdown of the fight in Round 12.The judges scored the bout in Baraou's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision. With the upset win, Baraou was crowned as the WBA interim super welterweight champion.WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han attempted the first defense of her title against Paulina Angel. In the fight, Han faced adversity early and was knocked down in Round 1. However, she recovered quickly and took over the fight, outworking Angel for the remainder of the fight to walk away with a unanimous decision win.In the WBA lightweight title eliminator bout, Lucas Bahdi faced Roger Gutierrez on the main card. After a slow start to the contest, Bahdi kept winning rounds with activity level and accurate punches. The tide changed decisively in his favor after he knocked Gutierrez down in Round 6. Guttierez had some success in the later rounds but could not snatch a victory, and Bahdi was declared the winner by unanimous decision.In the main card opening bout, Ariel Perez outworked Chris Avila en route to a comfortable unanimous decision win. Perez was the aggressor and established his dominance early, while Avilla struggled to find his footing. He did his best work in Round 5, but was unable to shift the momentum in his favor or get a finish.Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova: Preliminary card resultsIn the preliminary card headlining bout, WBA super flyweight champion Jasmine Artiga secured her first title defense against Linn Sandstrom.Artiga established the lead early and successfully pinned Sandstrom against the ropes for long stretches of the fight, landing punishing body shots. In Round 3, a right hook to the body followed by a left hand to the head visibly hurt Sandstrom. Artiga unleashed a flurry of strikes that went unanswered, and the referee waved off the fight.Former title challenger Jamaine Ortiz stopped Ambiorix Bautista in Round 3. Ortiz knocked down Bautista with a short right hand, but Bautista survived. As he went down again due to a body shot, the referee waved off the fight, and Ortiz was declared the winner by TKO.In a super flyweight contest, Natalie Dove outclassed Randee Morales before finishing her in Round 5, having hurt her several times with powerful right hands.In the first fight of the night, Jocelyn Camarillo defeated Augustina Solange Vazquez by unanimous decision, improving her professional boxing record to 5-0.Check out the Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova full results below:Main cardMain event: Flyweight - Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova resulted in a majority draw (115-111 Cordova, 113-113 X 2) (WBA interim flyweight title fight)Co-main event: Super welterweight - Abass Baraou def. Yoenis Tellez (c) by unanimous decision (116-111, 115-112, 117-110) (WBA interim super welterweight title fight)Women's lightweight - Stephanie Han (c) def. Paulina Angel by unanimous decision (98-91 X 3) (WBA women's lightweight title fight)Lightweight - Lucas Bahdi def. Roger Gutierrez by unanimous decision (116-111, 117-110, 115-112)Light heavyweight - Ariel Perez def. Chris Avila by unanimous decision (58-56 X 2, 59-55)Preliminary cardSuper flyweight - Jasmine Artiga (c) def. Linn Sandstrom by T/KO (R3, 1:01) (WBA super flyweight title fight)Super lightweight - Jamaine Ortiz def. Ambiotrix Bautista by T/KO (R3, 1:32)Supr flyweight - Natalie Dove def. Randee Lynn Morales by T/KO (R5, 1:50)Light flyweight - Jocelyn Camarillo def. Agustina Solange Vazquez by unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37 X 2)