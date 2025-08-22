  • home icon
  Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova: Live round-by-round updates

Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Aug 22, 2025 17:08 GMT
yankiel
Yankiel Rivera (left) vs. Angelino Cordova (right) takes place on Aug. 23 [Image Courtesy: @mostvaluablepromotions via Instagram]

The Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim flyweight title fight set for Aug. 23. The matchup serves as the headliner for Saturday's MVP card, which features four championship bouts.

Scheduled for 12, three-minute, rounds, it pits two undefeated fighters against each other, with Rivera boasting a 7-0 record, with three stoppage wins. Cordova, by contrast, is far more seasoned at 19-0-1, with 12 knockouts/TKOs to his name. The two men compete for the vacant interim WBA flyweight title.

Despite Cordova's edge in experience, he isn't expected to capture the belt. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have him as a +600 underdog, while Rivera is a sizable -1000 favorite. The card is scheduled for a 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time.

However, the Rivera vs. Cordova fight is estimated to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming interim flyweight title fight.

Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

