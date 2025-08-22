Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova: Live round-by-round updates

The Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Cordova round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim flyweight title fight set for Aug. 23. The matchup serves as the headliner for Saturday's MVP card, which features four championship bouts.Scheduled for 12, three-minute, rounds, it pits two undefeated fighters against each other, with Rivera boasting a 7-0 record, with three stoppage wins. Cordova, by contrast, is far more seasoned at 19-0-1, with 12 knockouts/TKOs to his name. The two men compete for the vacant interim WBA flyweight title.Despite Cordova's edge in experience, he isn't expected to capture the belt. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have him as a +600 underdog, while Rivera is a sizable -1000 favorite. The card is scheduled for a 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time.However, the Rivera vs. Cordova fight is estimated to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming interim flyweight title fight.Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino CordovaRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12