Yazmin Jauregui record: Has the Mexican strawweight ever been knocked out?

Despite suffering the first loss of her career at UFC 290, Yazmin Jauregui is still one of the brightest prospects in women's MMA.

Still just 24 years old, Jauregui owns a 10-1 record, including 2-1 in the UFC, having debuted in the octagon in 2022 at UFC San Diego. Since signing with the promotion, Jauregui has wins over Iasmin Lucindo and Istela Nunes but suffered a violent 20-second knockout loss to Denise Gomes at International Fight Week 2023.

Beginning her career on the notable regional promotion Combate Global, Jauregui made her professional debut in 2018 at just 18 years old. To end her run in the promotion, Jauregui racked up three wins in one night in the 'Last Latina Standing' tournament.

Jauregui uses the social media handle @yasminjitsu, but, contrary to her username, she prefers to strike with her opponents with her elite speed and cardio. The Tijuana native holds a 70 percent finishing rate through her 10 victories, an impressive feat for the strawweight division.

Returning to the octagon on Feb. 24, Jauregui will face Sam Hughes on the main card of UFC Mexico City as the biggest betting favorite of the card. Hughes is currently just 3-4 in the UFC but is coming off a win over Jaqueline Amorim at UFC 287 as a significant underdog.

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes preview

As one of the 11 Mexican fighters competing on UFC Mexico City, Yazmin Jauregui will take on divisional veteran Sam Hughes in the second fight of the main card.

Fans and bettors have displayed confidence in the young striker to bounce back from the first loss of her career as the betting line on Jauregui has grown daily.

After beginning her UFC career 0-3, Hughes has gone 3-1 since 2022 with wins over Istela Nunes, Elise Reed, and Jaqueline Amorim. 'Sampage' will make her eighth walk to the octagon on Feb. 24 with an 8-5 record overall.

Jauregui and Hughes are expected to walk out at roughly 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT on ESPN+ following the main card opener between Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan.