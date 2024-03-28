"Yea he lost his hunger" - Fans react as Tai Tuivasa announces launch of new marijuana company

Tai Tuivasa surprised fans with an announcement on March 28, which many believe to be a precursor to the end of his MMA career.

Tuivasa teased the launch of a marijuana company in early 2023 on social media but left fans in the dark for over a year before announcing that 'Bam Bam Budz' would soon be arriving in the United States. Tuivasa shared pictures and videos on Instagram of his new supply and workforce while creating another social media page called 'Bam Bam Budz USA.'

In the caption to his Instagram post, Tuivasa wrote:

"COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU #bambambudz #FTA #totheworld"

While intrigued by the heavyweight's latest professional venture, many fans commented on their belief that 'Bam Bam' had lost his motivation to fight.

One fan claimed Tuivasa 'lost his hunger,' commenting:

"Yea he lost his hunger. He is a business man now"

Tuivasa recently competed in the main event of UFC Vegas 88, losing his fourth straight fight to Marcin Tybura. The first-round submission loss also handed the Aussie his second straight submission defeat after previously tapping out in his home country to Alexander Volkov's Ezekiel choke at UFC 293.

More fans wrote:

"While his fighting career goes up in smoke"

"Yeah and I bet on him against Tybura what was I thinking"

"Our read on Tuivasa being super unserious abt the fight game was sooo on point lol"

"Just needed that one last paycheck"

View more fan reactions to Tai Tiuvasa's marijuana company launch below:

Fans reacting to Tai Tuivasa's new 'Bam Bam Budz' marijuana company [Photo Courtesy @parrypunchnews on X]

Tai Tuivasa's four-fight losing streak

Now 14-7 and 8-7 in the UFC, Tai Tuivasa has lost seemingly lost hope of becoming the UFC heavyweight champion after losing his fourth straight fight at UFC Vegas 88 to Marcin Tybura.

Since knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, Tuivasa has yet to pick up another win, losing consecutive fights to Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, and Tybura. 'Bam Bam' has finished all four losses, with the last two being by submission.

Of his seven career losses, Tuivasa has now been finished six times: three by knockout and three by submission.

Still just 31 years old, many have evidently begun to give up on the fan-favorite power puncher under the belief that he can no longer compete with the top contenders in the division.