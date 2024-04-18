Ryan Garcia's recent comments in the lead-up to his fight with Devin Haney backfired at the event press conference, giving fans a lot to enjoy on social media.

As a part of his promotion for the WBC super lightweight title fight on April 20, Garcia's trash talk has revolved around the absence of Haney's mother from his life during fight week. The comments caused the champion to shove Garcia during their face-off at the Empire State Building. It also ignited an unpredictable exchange at the press conference between the challenger and an unidentified member of the crowd.

The audio of what was said to Garcia was not made public but 'King Ryan' took offense to the quote and yelled back. The 25-year-old reacted to the incident after the event on X, ironically warning others not to talk about his mother. Garcia said:

"Don't talk about my mom"

Fans who were already concerned about and questioning the mental state of Garcia sounded off on X, using the clip as additional evidence for their claims. Other fans found the interaction comedic, particularly with Haney reacting nonchalantly.

"Yo this funny as* he said No Diddy"

"I already see what the comments are gonna say from a mile away"

"Very Christian-like of Ryan"

"Sad they're letting this fight happen. Where are his friends and family?"

"I'm not sure 'no Diddy' could save that sentence Ryan"

Fans reacting to Ryan Garcia's outburst at the April 18 press conference [via @ryangarcia on X]

When does Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia begin?

Nearly all of the promotional events for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia are now in the past as the two longtime rivals will finally meet in the ring on April 20.

In the long-awaited matchup, Haney, the WBC super lightweight champion, enters the fight as a heavy betting favorite. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT on DAZN with the main event walkouts tentative for 11 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT.

As two fighters growing up in the same area near the same age and weight class, Haney and Garcia have competed six times as amateurs, splitting the bouts at 3-3. As such, the blockbuster event is promoted as 'This One Counts.'

