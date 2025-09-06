Yoali Mosqueda vs. German Valenzuela: Live round-by-round updates

These are the Yoali Mosqueda vs. German Valenzuela round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming flyweight fight featured on Matchroom Boxing's Sep. 6 card. As no world title is on the line, the matchup is scheduled for 10, three-minute, rounds.Mosqueda steps into the ring as an undefeated knockout artist, with a 13-0 record and 10 stoppages. Furthermore, his last four fights ended by way of either knockout or TKO. Only Damian Arce Durte, Sebastian Gomez Sanchez, and Miguel Vazquez Luna made it to a decision, all of whom have never been stopped.Mosqueda also recently captured the WBC Youth Silver flyweight title. Valenzuela, by contrast, is no high-potential prospect. He is 17-7, but does have heavy hands, with 12 stoppage wins. Unfortunately for him, he hasn't held a belt and is on career-worst rough patch.He's winless in his last five fights, having lost four times, while an accidental headbutt in his Daniel Valladares bout led to a no-contest. Having not tasted victory since 2022, fewexpects Valenzuela to win. Pro Boxing Odds, for example, has Mosqueda as a staggering -2400 favorite.Valenzuela, meanwhile, is a +810 underdog. The card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). However, the fight itself is estimated for a 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. start time.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming flyweight fight. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYoali Mosqueda vs. German ValenzuelaRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: