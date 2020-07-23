Yodsanklai looks back on humble beginnings

“The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex has had one of the most storied careers in Muay Thai, and on 31 July, he will get the chance to add another chapter to the luring tale.

At ONE: NO SURRENDER, “The Boxing Computer” will challenge compatriot Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy in Bangkok, Thailand, for the latter’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.

Before he does, however, he gives fans a glimpse into how he got started in “the art of eight limbs” at Saknipaporn Gym in Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand.

“When I was young, I fought a lot with my brother,” Yodsanklai said.

“There was a boxing camp near my house owned by a teacher in the school. The teacher who owned the boxing camp saw me fighting with my brother.

“He saw our potential as boxers, so he trained us at his camp.”

The training was grueling for a young Yodsanklai, but he managed to put in the work while also going to school to further his studies.

“In the morning, we woke up at 5 a.m. to jog. After jogging, we came back and got ready to go to school by 9 a.m.,” he said.

Once he finished his last class, “The Boxing Computer” went right back to Saknipaporn Gym to continue honing his skills in Muay Thai.

“After school, around 4 p.m., we came back and trained again,” he continued.

“We trained until as late as 9 p.m. and called it a day. After that, we went home, ate, and went to bed.

“That was my everyday routine as a child. That was our loop.”

Those early days forged Yodsanklai into the multiple-time World Champion he later became.

In 2001, he secured the Lumpinee Stadium Flyweight World Title. Then in 2005, he had a brief stint at Petchyindee Academy and won the Lumpinee Stadium Welterweight World Title.

His real success came after joining the famed Fairtex Training Center. It was there that he solidified his status as one of the best strikers on the planet after winning over 10 championships around the world.

While at Fairtex, he also joined the ranks of ONE Championship, where he has secured two stoppage wins – one of them over former rival Andy “Souwer Power” Souwer by TKO at ONE: A NEW ERA in 2019.

When Yodsanklai thinks about how far he has come since his early days in Nong Bua Lamphu Province, he can’t help but feel a little sentimental.

“It’s like the sky and rock-bottom,” the Thai said. “I never thought I’d be top-ranked in the world.

“When I was young, I was just another country boy playing around. I didn’t know how my life would turn out to be – I really had no idea.”

Considering the legendary status of Thailand’s great striker, there’s no doubt that Muay Thai has given Yodsanklai everything he could’ve ever wanted, and then some.

“I have to thank heaven for where I am today,” he said. “I am world-famous and I have a good family. My financial situation is better. I want to thank Muay Thai for giving me this good life.” said Yodsanklai.

Catch Yodsanklai challenge Petchmorakot for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE: NO SURRENDER, a closed-door, audience-free card set for Friday, 31 July, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the event live and for free by downloading the ONE Super App.