Yoel Romero reveals his next move after UFC release

Yoel Romero's release from the UFC came as a major shock to the MMA world. The former title challenger was always among the highest-ranked Middleweights, even at 43 years old.

However, Dana White stated that the Cuban lost four of his last five fights, and those were some of the tough decisions he had to make. However, what was ignored was that three fights were against the Champion, while two were number one contender's fights.

Either way, Yoel Romero is done with the UFC, and Bellator and PFL are two promotions that seemingly have no interest in signing the 43-year-old Cuban star. Yoel Romero posted for the first time since his UFC release, revealing his next move - the opening of his Cuban coffee shop this December:

It's a bit surprising given his name value, but in all likeliness, it could be the fact that the promotions can't or don't want to pay Yoel Romero what he made in the UFC. In such cases, fighters have to settle for less, which is what could be happening to MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Will Yoel Romero ever return to the UFC?

Given his age, it's hard to imagine Yoel Romero returning to the UFC unless they decide to call him back. As mentioned, a couple of other promotions have distanced themselves from him, but Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship appears to be interested in the Cuban.

Yoel Romero likely only has a few fights left in his career, though he has proven to be a step ahead of most fighters even at his age. There's a reason why many people have described Yoel Romero as a "genetic freak."

It will be interesting to see what he decides to do next. He hasn't fought since March when he headlined UFC 248 in an underwhelming fight against Israel Adesanya.

That turned out to be the end of his UFC run.